Union Petroleum Minister calls upon oil companies to improve India’s energy security with latest technologies

New Delhi: Petroleum & Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan called upon oil companies to improve India’s energy security with the latest technologies. Pradhan said this while addressing at the 3rd edition of India Energy Forum organised by Petroleum Ministry & CERAWeek.

Union Petroleum Minister invited global energy players to invest in India across the entire value chain of oil & gas and become partners in our growth story.

He welcomed industry captains and experts from the international and Indian oil & gas industry and other key stakeholders from energy industry at the 3rd edition of CERAWeek’s India Energy Forum. Minister Pradhan said that the India Energy Forum will provide an important platform for discussions on the opportunities, challenges & strategies in the fast-changing world of energy, and India’s role in it. The learnings will help in providing secure, sustainable & affordable energy choices for our citizens.

Pradhan said significant efforts are also being made to improve the gas energy infrastructure across the length & breadth of the country. He thanked all the Members of the International Think Tank of MoPNG for sharing their valuable insights & suggestions on addressing India’s energy challenges and discussed a range of issues relating energy aspects with focus particular on oil and gas sector.

Pradhan further highlighted that the Govt. under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi has given a lot of impetus to develop India into a gas-based economy.

International Think Tank is a gathering of policy makers, global and Indian experts and academia as well as CEOs of Indian oil and gas industry, which seeks to further fortify our efforts to evolve a sustainable and secure energy roadmap for India.

Stimulating and productive exchange of ideas during the course of next two days will further the cause of India’s energy vision by discussing enormous investment opportunities in India’s energy sector.