Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan, Pratap Sarangi given rousing reception at BPIA

Bhubaneswar: Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Pratap Sarangi were accorded rousing reception by Odisha BJP leaders on their arrival here on Saturday.

Thousands of supporters waited at the Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) much before their flight 6E 211 landed at the runway of the Temple City.

This is the first time they arrived in Odisha after taking charge as Union Ministers in the second term of Modi Government. Odisha BJP In-charge Arun Singh also accompanied the duo.

The newly-elected Union Ministers have also visited the Pilgrim City Puri today and sought the blessings of the Holy Trinity at the Srimandir.

Dharmendra Pradhan and Pratap Chandra Sarangi were administered the oath of office by President Ram Nath Kovind at the swearing-in ceremony of the new government on May 30.

Pradhan, a Rajya Sabha member from Madhya Pradesh, retained the portfolio of the Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas while also being allotted the Steel Ministry.

Sarangi became a minister of state (MOS) in the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises and the Ministry of Animal Husbandry, Dairy and Fisheries. Sarangi won from Balasore Lok Sabha constituency by defeating BJD candidate.