Union Minister Prahlad Singh to grace “Digital Bharat–Digital Sanskriti” event tomorrow

New Delhi: Union Minister of state for Culture & Tourism (IC) Shri Prahalad Singh will attend the “Digital Bharat – Digital Sanskriti” program organised by Rashtriya Centre for Cultural Resources and Training (Ministry of Culture) tomorrow at CCRT Head Quarter located at Dwarka, Delhi. With an aim to take India to a newer digital pinnacle and to promote our culture Union Minister will inaugurate CCRT e-portal and YouTube Channel (with support from Routes 2 Routes).

In order to explore & understand the unknown aspects of India’s lesser known places and their rural & semi-urban culture, CCRT has started publishing books from the series “Untold Tales of India’s Cities”. The book titled “Dewas Ki Sanskritik Parampara” written by Shri Jeevan Singh Thakur and published in this series by CCRT will be released by the Union Minister.

Knowledge of different regional cultures provides understanding of Indian traditions. CCRT has produced a documentary film “Rahas” with this objective. The event will have a brief presentation of the film ‘Rahas’, produced by CCRT based on Rasalila in Chhattisgarh and directed by Shri Sunil Shukla. The program will have cultural performances by the Scholarship holders of CCRT which will include live presentation of dance, music and singing. The welcome speech will be delivered by CCRT Chairperson Dr. Hemlata S. Mohan, CCRT and Director In-charge Shri Rishi Kumar Vashist will remain present on the occasion.