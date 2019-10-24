Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan visits Sakhalin oil field in Russia

National
By pragativadinewsservice
Sakhalin oil field in Russia
15

New Delhi: Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas & Steel Dharmendra Pradhan today visited Sakhalin oil field in Russia.

“It was my long-standing desire to visit the Sakhalin oil field. Today, had a day-long visit of Sakhalin field and processing facilities. ONGC Videsh Limited has 20% stakes of Sakhalin-1 since 2001, as a part of Late Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s vision of developing energy links with Russia”, he tweeted from there.

He had a day-long visit of Sakhalin field and processing facilities. It is a prolific oil-producing field like Bombay High. Exxon Mobil, Rosneft, Japanese SODECO and ONGC Videsh are the partners in this field which will continue to produce oil and gas till 2055.

Pradhan visited the Rig “Krechet” which is the biggest and most powerful land rig in the world. It is a covered rig to allow people to work in extreme temperature (-40 degree Celsius in winter)- it drills up to 14 KM in horizontal drilling.

pragativadinewsservice
