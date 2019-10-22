Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan reviews oil and gas projects in Russian far-east

New Delhi: The Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas & Steel Dharmendra Pradhan today reviewed oil and gas projects being undertaken in the Russian far-east, including India Russia joint collaborations.

Far-east in Russia has vast mineral opportunities, with Russian government keen to partner with India. The proposed joint projects are expected to further add strength to our time-tested bilateral friendship.

The Union Minister also visited the shipbuilding Complex, Zvezda. The Zvezda shipyard is poised to make a huge contribution in the development of Arctic shipping and developing shipping routes between Russia and India. Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi had visited the Zvezda shipbuilding complex back in September’19 during his historic visit to Vladivostok, Russia.

During Pradhan’s visit to Zvezda, he was accompanied by CEO, Rosneft Mr Igor Sechin who demonstrated the cutting edge technologies there.

As a follow up to the visit of Hon’ble Prime Minister to Vladivostok for the Eastern Economic Forum in September 2019, the Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas & Steel is currently on a 4-day visit to Vladivostok.

