Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan felicitates World Badminton Champion PV Sindhu

New Delhi: Union Minister for Petroleum & Natural Gas and Steel Dharmendra Pradhan today met World Badminton Champion PV Sindhu at New Delhi and felicitated her for the acheivement.

On the occasion, the Union Minister presented the ace shuttler PV Sindhu and her father a commemorative coin issued by Government of India Mint on the occasion of Nabakalebar festival and a traditional Odia shawl.

Pradhan took the Twitter and wrote: “Glad to meet ace shuttler and India’s daughter who has made the nation proud PV Sindhu and her father Shri P. V. Ramana. Congratulated her for winning gold at BWF World Championship and wished her all the best for future endeavours, including Olympics 2020. PV Sindhu is a youth icon who can also play an important role in bringing social change. Suggested that she lend her voice to national missions and campaigns like Swachh Bharat, Jal Shakti Abhiyan & putting an end to single use plastic envisioned by PM Narendra Modi.”

“It was a pleasure meeting you Sir. I was truly inspired by your vision in bringing social change. Looking forward to playing a role in the national missions envisioned by Hon’ble PM,” Sindhu Tweeted.