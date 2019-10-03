Union Home Minister Flags Off Delhi-Katra Vande Bharat Express

National
By pragativadinewsservice
Vande Bharat Express
New Delhi: Union home minister Amit Shah on Thursday flagged off the Delhi-Katra Vande Bharat Express train at New Delhi railway station.

Popularly known as Train 18, the Vande Bharat Express will begin its commercial run between New Delhi and Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra on October 5 (Saturday) onwards.

Train number 22439 New Delhi-Katra Vande Bharat Express will depart from the New Delhi railway station at 6 AM to reach Katra at 2 PM. En route, the train will halt at Ambala Cantt, Ludhiana and Jammu Tawi for two minutes each.

On the return journey the same day, train number 22440 Katra-New Delhi Vande Bharat Express will leave from the Katra railway station at 3 PM to reach the New Delhi railway station at 11 PM.

Train 18 will ply on all days of the week except for Tuesday.

