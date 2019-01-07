Union Cabinet approves 10 percent quota for upper castes

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet on Monday has approved a move by the government for a constitutional amendment for 10 percent reservation for upper castes.

Reports said the government is set to move a constitutional amendment on Tuesday for such purpose.

The 10 percent reservation will be for the economically weaker upper castes in education and government jobs.

New agencies reported that ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the government has cleared 10 per cent quota for economically weak upper castes.

Media reports said quotas for economically backward in the general category will be over and above the existing 50 per cent reservation.