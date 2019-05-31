Union Budget to be presented on July 5, Election of Speaker on June 19

New Delhi: The Union Budget for the current financial year will be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on July 5, the government said on Friday.

“The Union Budget for 2019-20 will be presented in the Lok Sabha on Friday, the 5th July, 2019 at 11.00 am and after presentation/laying of the Budget, the respective Houses will be adjourned for the day, an official statement said.

The Union Cabinet, chaired by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in its first meeting, has approved the summoning of the 17th Lok Sabha on Monday, the 17th of June, 2019 and subject to the exigencies of Government Business, the Session will conclude on Friday, the 26th of July, 2019.

The Rajya Sabha will be convened on Thursday, the 20th June, 2019 and subject to exigencies of Government Business, the Session will conclude on Friday, the 26th of July, 2019.

The Election of Speaker will be held on Wednesday, the 19th June, 2019.

The President will be requested to address both the Houses of Parliament assembled together in the Central Hall of Parliament at 11.00 am on Thursday, the 20th of June, 2019, in term of article 87(1) of the Constitution.