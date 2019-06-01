Unidentified youth’s body found in Kendrapara

Unidentified youth’s body found
Kendrapara: An unidentified youth’s body was found near the embankment of the Paika river under Marshaghai area in Kendrapara district early on Saturday morning.

The matter came to light after some locals spotted the body near the embankment and informed the same to the local police.

Following this, cops reached the spot and seized the body for the postmortem. The exact reason behind the death is yet to be ascertained.

Police have launched a probe into the incident and are trying to ascertain the identity of the deceased youth, sources said.

