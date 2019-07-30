Unidentified man’s body found in Bhadrak, murder suspected

State at Large
By pragativadinewsservice
Unidentified man's body found
Representational Image
14

Bhadrak: The body of an unidentified man was recovered from the coast canal under Chudamani Marine police limits of Bhadrak district on Tuesday.

Related Posts

Minor girl killed by neighbour in Sundargarh

Bol Bam devotee held for raping minor girl in Kendrapara

Health Secy asks DMs to ensure essential services in…

According to sources, some locals this morning spotted the body of the youth and alerted the police. Police seized the body and sent it to a local hospital for post-mortem.

As per a preliminary investigation, it is suspected that the man was killed and later dumped by the miscreants in the canal. Police have registered a case of unnatural death in this regard and launched a probe.

pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.