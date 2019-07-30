Unidentified man’s body found in Bhadrak, murder suspected

Bhadrak: The body of an unidentified man was recovered from the coast canal under Chudamani Marine police limits of Bhadrak district on Tuesday.

According to sources, some locals this morning spotted the body of the youth and alerted the police. Police seized the body and sent it to a local hospital for post-mortem.

As per a preliminary investigation, it is suspected that the man was killed and later dumped by the miscreants in the canal. Police have registered a case of unnatural death in this regard and launched a probe.