By pragativadinewsservice
Unidentified man found hanging from tree in Keonjhar
Keonjhar: An unidentified man was found hanging from a tree at Poipani village under Dhenkikot police outpost limits in Keonjhar district on Wednesday.

According to sources, some locals spotted the body hanging this morning and informed the villagers, who then alerted the local police.

Reportedly, the police have reached the village and seized the body for postmortem. Police said the deceased man was in his 50s.

While the actual reason behind the man’s death is yet to be ascertained, the police have launched a probe into the incident, sources added.

