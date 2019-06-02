Unidentifed man’s body found on rly tracks in Angul

State at Large
By pragativadinewsservice
Unidentifed man's body found
Representational image
9

Angul: The body of an unidentified person was found on the railway tracks near Kumanda village on Sambalpur-Angul railway line on Sunday morning.

According to sources, some locals spotted the body this morning and alerted the police. The police recovered the body and sent it to a nearby hospital for post-mortem.

Related Posts

Illegal sex determination: Pvt nursing home owner arrested…

Kingpin Of Illegal Mining Racket Arrested In Khurda

Miscreants attack woman, loot gold chain in Rourkela

The identity of the deceased could not be ascertained. While the exact cause behind the man’s death is unknown, it is suspected that he might have fallen from a moving train accidentally and died on the spot after sustaining injuries on the head.

The police have registered a case of unnatural death and launched a probe into the matter.

pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.