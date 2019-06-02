Unidentifed man’s body found on rly tracks in Angul

Angul: The body of an unidentified person was found on the railway tracks near Kumanda village on Sambalpur-Angul railway line on Sunday morning.

According to sources, some locals spotted the body this morning and alerted the police. The police recovered the body and sent it to a nearby hospital for post-mortem.

The identity of the deceased could not be ascertained. While the exact cause behind the man’s death is unknown, it is suspected that he might have fallen from a moving train accidentally and died on the spot after sustaining injuries on the head.

The police have registered a case of unnatural death and launched a probe into the matter.