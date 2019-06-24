Undertrial prisoner ‘killed’ by inmate in Choudwar Jail

Cuttack: An undertrial prisoner was allegedly killed by his prison-mate in Choudwar Jail in Cuttack district today.

The deceased has been identified as Ramesh Pradhan (45) of Matha Sahi in Tulasipur area of Cuttack.

According to sources, Ramesh’s mother has alleged that his son has been killed by some other prisoner in the jail premises.

While the body is still at SCB Medical College and hospital, grievous injuries were spotted on the neck of Ramesh’s body, sources added.

As the exact reason behind Ramesh’s death is still unclear, it is said that Ramesh died after being thrashed by another prisoner. A case has been registered and an investigation is on in this regard.

Notably, Ramesh was arrested and was in prison since 2011 over a murder case.