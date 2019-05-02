Undertrial prisoner escapes after court hearing in Keonjhar

Keonjhar: An undertrial prisoner managed to escape from police custody soon after his appearance before a court in Keonjhar on Wednesday.

The accused Raj Krishna Lohora was arrested in a rape case in 2018 and was lodged at Keonjhar sub-jail.

According to sources, Lohora was brought to the district session court for the hearing of the case on yesterday. After the court hearing, the accused was being taken to the police van when he gave a slip to the police personnel.

After a frantic search, the cops failed to trace Lohora following which a complaint was lodged at the Town police station in this regard.