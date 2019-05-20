Undertrial prisoner dies while undergoing treatment in Burla

Burla: An undertrial prisoner lodged at Bargarh jail died while undergoing treatment at Veer Surendra Sai Medical College and Hospital in Burla last evening.

The deceased, identified as Ranjit Patnaik, was arrested on May 5 by Bargarh police for allegedly misbehaving with a minor girl.

According to sources, Patnaik was ill from the past few days following which jail authorities admitted him to Bargarh DHH on May 11.

Later on May 16, he was shifted to VSSMCH as his health condition deteriorated. He was admitted to the cardiology department for treatment.

However, Patnaik succumbed while undergoing treatment last evening.

Meanwhile, family members have alleged that Patnaik died due to negligence by the jail authorities who did not carry the prisoner to the hospital on time. Bargarh jail superintendent Nilima Kulu, on the other hand, refuted the charges.

A case has been registered Suo Motu and investigation in this connection is on.