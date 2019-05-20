Undertrial prisoner dies while undergoing treatment in Burla

State at Large
By pragativadinewsservice
Undertrial prisoner dies
Representative image
18

Burla: An undertrial prisoner lodged at Bargarh jail died while undergoing treatment at Veer Surendra Sai Medical College and Hospital in Burla last evening.

The deceased, identified as Ranjit Patnaik, was arrested on May 5 by Bargarh police for allegedly misbehaving with a minor girl.

According to sources, Patnaik was ill from the past few days following which jail authorities admitted him to Bargarh DHH on May 11.

Related Posts

Angry locals kill wild boar after it injures five in Nuapada

60 taken ill after consuming food at marriage feast in…

Elderly man trampled to death in Dhenkanal village

Later on May 16, he was shifted to VSSMCH as his health condition deteriorated. He was admitted to the cardiology department for treatment.

However, Patnaik succumbed while undergoing treatment last evening.

Meanwhile, family members have alleged that Patnaik died due to negligence by the jail authorities who did not carry the prisoner to the hospital on time. Bargarh jail superintendent Nilima Kulu, on the other hand, refuted the charges.

A case has been registered Suo Motu and investigation in this connection is on.

pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.