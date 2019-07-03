Undertrial prisoner dies while undergoing treatment at SCB

Cuttack: An under-trial prisoner (UTP) lodged at Keonjhar jail died while undergoing treatment at the SCB Medical College and Hospital here on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Sunil Munda, a resident of Joda area of Keonjhar district.

According to sources, Munda was ill for the past few days. The jail authorities admitted him to the casualty ward of SCB Hospital on Tuesday night in critical condition.

Later, he was shifted to the new medicine ward of the hospital. However, he succumbed to his illness this morning.

