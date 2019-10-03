Uncertainty looms over Barabati ODI on Dec 22: OCA Secy

By pragativadinewsservice
Barabati ODI
Cuttack: An uncertainty is looming over India-West Indies 3rd ODI cricket match at Barabati Stadium in Cuttack as the stadium has been damaged in severe cyclone Fani, informed Sanjay Behera, Odisha Cricket Association (OCA) secretary today. The match is scheduled on December 22,

Many parts of the stadium suffered severe damage and infrastructure worth crores were damaged during the cyclone. Roofs of the VIP and general gallery in the stadium have flown away during the cyclone. Floodlights and other electronic devices have also suffered severe damages, Behera said.

The stadium is requiring repair work. We have also written to the BCCI mentioning all these issues. The repairings will be taken up after BCCI releases funds, Behera added.

Notably, the Barabati Stadium of Cuttack will witness international cricket after a span of around two years as an ODI match between India and West Indies is going to be held at the venue on December 22, 2019.

The West Indies team will tour India in the month of December to play 3 ODIs and 3 T20Is with the host team.

