UN Secretary-General describes India as valuable partner

United Nations: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres described India as a “very valuable partner” and wants to work together with new Modi regime.

Farhan Haq, Deputy Spokesman for the Secretary-General UN Secretary-General Guterres said the UN has worked very closely with Prime Minister Modi on the issues relating to climate change.

Haq said at the daily press briefing on Guterres’ message for Modi as he was sworn-in as India’s Prime Minister for a second consecutive term.

The UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said the UN chief is very much looking forward to working with Modi and the two leaders have a “strong relationship” on issues such as the climate change.

Monica Grayley, the spokeswoman for President of the General Assembly Maria Fernanda Espinosa, said last week that the UNGA President congratulates India and the people of India, as well as all newly-elected representatives in the election.

Espinosa said she “looks forward to continuing to work with India in the months to come.”