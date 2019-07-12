UN report says India registers fastest reduction of multidimensional poverty

United Nations: A report by the United Nations has revealed that India has lifted 271 million people out of poverty between 2006 and 2016.

The UN report has said this is the fastest reduction in the multidimensional poverty index values during the period with strong improvements in areas such as “assets, cooking fuel, sanitation and nutrition”.

The report further said that in the 101 countries studied, 31 low income, 68 middle income and 2 high income, 1.3 billion people are “multidimensionally poor”. Poverty is defined not simply by income, but by a number of indicators, including poor health, poor quality of work and the threat of violence, the report said.

The report identifies 10 countries, with a combined population of nearly 2 billion people, to illustrate the level of poverty reduction.

The 10 countries included in the survey are Bangladesh, Cambodia, Democratic Republic of Congo, Ethiopia, Haiti, India, Nigeria, Pakistan, Peru and Vietnam. The report said 270 million people moved out of multidimensional poverty from one survey to the next.