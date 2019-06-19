UN rapporteur says there is proof Saudi journalist being killed

Geneva: An independent UN rights expert said that there was “credible “proof  linking Saudi Crown Prince to the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

The UN special rapporteur on extrajudicial, summary or arbitrary executions ,Agnes Callamard, said there is credible evidence, warranting further investigation of high-level Saudi Officials’ individual liability, including the Crown Prince.”

According to media reports, Khashoggi, a Washington Post contributor and critic of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, was allegedly killed at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on October 2.

Saudi prosecutors have absolved the Crown Prince of the crime.

