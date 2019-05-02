UN decision to designate Azhar as global terrorist is big win: PM

Jaipur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said UN decision to designate Masood Azhar as global terrorist is a tremendous success for India.

Modi said the decision of the UN has underlined India’s efforts to extirpate terrorism and added that this has proved that its voice can no longer be ignored.

The Prime Minister said under the previous “remote-controlled” government, even the voice of the prime minister was not heard. But now the voice of 130 crore Indians is making an impact at the United Nations, he added.

Modi said: “I want to say it loud and clear that this is just the beginning. Wait for what happens next.”

The Prime Minister said he was thankful to the world community for standing with India in its fight against terrorism.

Targeting Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, Modi said, “When we were working towards this, he was expressing his happiness through his tweets. One section was very happy and they were mocking Modi.

Continuing with his scathing remarks for the Congress, Modi said the opposition party makes poster once and keep on using that in every election. They have got a poster of ‘garibi hatao’ printed 50-60 years ago and they use that even today, he said.

Modi said Congress deceived farmers and soldiers. Before 2014, he said, elections were about corruption, involvement of political leaders and their son or daughter, but after 2014 the topic of discussion shifted to development.

Mentioning the surgical strike, Modi said that Army used to seek permission from the government earlier too but the (Congress) government could not show courage.

He said the policy of his government is to protect the nation’s security.