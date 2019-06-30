UN chief Antonio Guterres urges action to avert climate change catastrophe

UN chief Antonio Guterres today said climate-related devastation was striking the planet on a weekly basis and warned that urgent action must be taken to avoid a catastrophe.

Speaking at a two-day Climate Meeting in Abu Dhabi, Mr Guterres said, Climate disruption is happening now. He said it is progressing even faster than the world’s top scientists have predicted.

Abu Dhabi Climate Meeting is being held to prepare for a Climate Action Summit in New York in September.

The UN chief held out hope in the Paris Agreement to cut harmful emissions and reduce global warming.

Under the Paris Agreement, the world is required to keep the temperature rise under 2 degrees Celsius by the end of the century.

A landmark report last year by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change said a safer cap of a 1.5-degree rise would see nations rapidly slash planet-warming greenhouse gas emissions via a sharp reduction of fossil fuel use.

It is thought that 300 billion dollars will be needed annually by 2030 to help nations deal with climate-related disasters.