UN calls for ceasefire as Libya plunges into deeper crisis

Tripoli: The United Nations (UN) security council has called for Libya ceasefire as the death toll climbed to 1,000, media reports said.

According to reports, the three-month offensive on Tripoli has reached 1,000, including scores killed in an air strike that hit a detention centre for migrants.

The UN condemned the attack on the Tajoura detention camp east of Tripoli and “stressed the need for all parties to urgently de-escalate the situation and to commit to a ceasefire”.

The reports said Libyan commander Khalifa Haftar, whose forces hold eastern Libya and much of the country’s south, launched an offensive in early April to wrestle the capital from forces loyal to the UN-recognised Government of National Accord (GNA).

The UN’s World Health Organization said air strikes and ground fighting have since left nearly 1,000 people dead and some 5,000 wounded.

The fighting has forced more than 100,000 people to flee their homes and threatens to plunge Libya into deeper conflict.

The reports said world powers have been divided over how to respond to Haftar’s offensive.