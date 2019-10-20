Umesh Yadav blitzkrieg 30 in 10 balls, scripts world record

Ranchi: In the ongoing 3rd Test vs South Africa in Ranchi, fast bowler Umesh Yadav, showed his skills with the bat as his 31-run innings became the fastest 30+ score in Test history.

Umesh arrived at the crease after the fall of R Ashwin as India were looking for a declaration and were in pursuit of some quick runs before asking the opposition to bat.

He hit 5 sixes in total to go along with a solitary single as he looked to take the South Africa spinners apart as soon as he arrived at the crease. Targetting the areas from long-off to deep mid-wicket, Umesh made the maximum use of his long handle to pull India’s total from 450 to 482 by the time he was dismissed.

He surpassed Stephen Fleming, who had struck 31* runs in 11 balls against South Africa in 2004. West Indies’ Nam McLean’s 12-ball 31 (vs South Africa in 1998), Abdur Razzak’s 17-ball 43 (vs Zimbabwe in 2011) and Australia’s WP Howell’s 15-ball 35 make the top five.

Among Indians, Umesh is now the 4th after Tendulkar, Zaheer Khan and MS Dhoni to hit a 6 off the 1st ball faced in a Test match.

With the stunning performance, the bowler broke two records with the bat. He became the fastest player in Test history to score 30+ runs.