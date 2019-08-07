Uliburu mining scam: Orissa HC rejects bail plea of Deepak Gupta

Cuttack: Orissa High Court on Wednesday rejected the bail plea of Deepak Gupta, prime accused in Rs 1800 crore mining scam in September 2013.

Deepak had been arrested by State Vigilance sleuths on September 4, 2013, for his alleged involvement in the mining scam at Uliburu in Keonjhar.

Chargesheet had been filed against 29 persons out of whom nine persons, including the family members of Deepak had managed to obtain advance bail from the Orissa High Court. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had also attached property worth Rs 379 crore owned by Deepak on May 2015 with the scam.

Mohanty, who has 35-hectare mine lease at Uliburu, is accused of illegally raising and exporting iron ore worth Rs 1,800 crore up to the year 2009, before the irregularities were noticed by the government.

Apart from Gupta, charges were also filed against original leaseholder of Uliburu mines, BK Mohanty, former deputy director of mines (DDM) of Joda mining circle Manas Ranjan Mohanty, and former mines officials Haladhar Das, Satyabrata Rout, Jagannath Mishra, Krutibas Giri, and Rabindra Mohanty.