UK Supreme Court rules Johnson’s move to suspend Parliament is unlawful

London: UK Supreme Court on Tuesday has ruled that prime minister Boris Johnson’s move to suspend Parliament in the run-up to Brexit is “unlawful”.

This ruling has dealt a stunning blow that sparked immediate calls for his resignation. The country’s highest court said in its verdict that parliament could now immediately reconvene.

The prime minister has argued that shutting down Parliament until October 14 was a routine move to allow his new government to set out a new legislative programme.

The Speaker of the House of Commons, John Bercow, said MPs should reconvene immediately.

Bercow said the judges “have vindicated the right and duty of Parliament to meet at this crucial time to scrutinize the executive and hold ministers to account”.