UK court issues arrest warrant against Nirav Modi  

New Delhi/London: London’s Westminster Court has issued an arrest warrant against fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi, wanted in India in connection with a mega bank scam.

According to reliable sources, Modi can be arrested anytime in the next few days following the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) request for his extradition in August last year.

The UK Home Secretary Sajid Javid has also signed on the extradition request. If the Westminster court decides, London will issue an order to hand over the fraudster to India. However, he can challenge the court’s order.

Earlier this month, Modi was seen walking on the streets of London.

Notably, Nirav and his uncle Mehul Choksi are the prime accused in the Rs 13,000 crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) scam. Both fled from India in January last year before the CBI started investigating the PNB scam.