UGC asked states for action against fake universities: HRD Ministry

New Delhi: The University Grants Commission (UGC) has written to state governments to take appropriate action against fake universities functioning in their respective states, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Thursday.

The UGC has sent letters on November 13, 2018 to Chief Secretaries / Education Secretaries / Principal Secretaries to the respective State /UT Governments for taking appropriate action against these fake Universities which are functioning / operating in the respective States, Minister of State (HRD) Dr. Satya Pal Singh said today in a written reply to a Rajya Sabha question.

He said the UGC has released the list of 24 fake Universities, which are available on its website www.ugc.ac.in. In addition, UGC issues public notice against the unrecognized status of Indian Institute of Planning and Management (IIPM), New Delhi and illegal status of Bio-Chemic Education Grant Commission, Nadia, West Bengal. Bhartiya Shiksha Parishad, Lucknow, UP is also not recognized by the UGC under Section 2(f) of the UGC Act, 1956, Singh said.

No fake Universities have been identified in the State of Rajasthan. Raja Arabic University, Nagpur has been identified as fake University in the state of Maharashtra. In addition, UGC has issued Show Cause / Warning notices to three Institutes in Maharashtra during the current year, he added.

The three institutes are Indian Institute of Alternative Medicines & Natural Healing, Andheri(W), Mumbai, National Institute of Event Management, Andheri(W), Mumbai and Indian Board of Health Education & Research, Pune.