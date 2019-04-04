UAE to honour PM Modi with prestigious Zayed Medal

Dubai: The UAE will honour Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the prestigious Zayed Medal for playing a “pivotal role” in boosting bilateral strategic ties.

President of the UAE Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan made the announcement on Thursday to confer the Prime Minister with the award. This is the highest decoration awarded to kings, Presidents and heads of states.

“In appreciation of Modi’s efforts, the UAE President grants him the Zayed Medal,” Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Mohamed Bin Zayed tweeted.

The Crown Prince, who is also the Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, said Modi played a key role in enhancing bilateral ties to the level of comprehensive strategic relations.

Media reports said the award comes in appreciation of Modi’s role in consolidating the long-standing friendship and joint strategic cooperation between the two countries.

Modi visited the UAE for the second time as Prime Minister in February last year and held wide-ranging talks with the Crown Prince. After their talks, the two sides signed five agreements related to energy sector, railways, manpower and financial services.