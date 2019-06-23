UAE calls for collective effort to defuse US-Iran tension

Abu Dhabi: The United Arab Emirates has called for talks to defuse the escalating tensions between the United States and Iran after Tehran shot down US drone.

Anwar Gargash, UAE minister of state for foreign affairs, took to his Twitter handle to say that tensions in the Gulf can only be addressed politically.

A collective attention is required to tackle the crisis in the Gulf region, he said and added that efforts should be on to deescalate tension politically and through dialogue. Gargash said regional voices are important to achieve sustainable solutions.

Tehran on Thursday shot down a US surveillance drone which it said entered Iranian airspace. This claim was denied by Washington which said the aircraft was above international waters.

According to reports, the United States has launched cyber attacks against Iranian missile control systems in retaliation to the drone incident.

US President Donald Trump had called off strikes against Iran at the last minute as such an attack will not be a “proportionate” response.