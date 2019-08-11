U-23 Volleyball Ch’ships: India scripts history, to take on Chinese Taipei in title clash

Myanmar: India on Saturday scripted history by booking their maiden berth in the final of the men’s Asian U-23 Volleyball Championships as they defeated Pakistan in the semifinals here on Saturday.

India won the match 21-25, 25-16, 25-22, 25-18 scoreline to set up a summit clash against Chinese Taipei today. With this win, the team also qualified for the upcoming FIVB Men’s U-23 Championships.

Pakistan won the first set largely untroubled. India did run them close at various stages, bringing the score to 15-16 and 19-20 on two occasions.

India’s start to the second set was much more confident than the first as both the key players Shon John and Amit Gulia found their touch. Pakistan was able to match India shot for shot until the 10-point mark, which allowed India to win the set easily.

The next set once again began on a competitive note with neither side being able to get a lead of more than two points till the halfway mark.

However, once again after reaching the 10-point mark, the Indians raised their game by several notches up to put some distance between them and their opponents.

With two sets in their pocket, India capitalised the advantage in the fourth set and made the most of Pakistan’s frayed nerves. India eventually wrapped things up to take the set 25-18.