Typhoon Hagibis: Death toll rises to 74

Typhoon Hagibis
Japan: Rescues operation in Japan entered the fourth day on Wednesday as the death toll from one of the worst typhoons to hit the country rose to 74.

As per reports, 12 were missing and more than 220 injured after Typhoon Hagibis lashed through the Japanese archipelago at the weekend.

Residents in Fukushima prefecture, which has seen the highest number of casualties, were busy dumping water-damaged furniture and rubbish onto the streets. Many elderly remained in evacuation centers, unable to clean up their homes, informed sources.

Notably, Typhoon Hagibis pounded Japan on October 12 night unleashing high winds and torrential rain across 36 of the country’s 47 prefectures. The typhoon has triggered landslides and catastrophic flooding.

