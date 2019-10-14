Typhoon Hagibi: Modi condoles losses, extends helping hand to Japan

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday wished Japan early recovery from the devastation caused by Typhoon Hagibis that has claimed over 30 lives so far.

In a series of tweets, PM Modi also said that the “preparedness and resilience of the Japanese people and the leadership of my friend” Prime Minister Shinzo Abe would be able to address the aftermath of the Typhoon effectively and quickly.

I offer condolences on behalf of all Indians on the loss of life caused by super-typhoon #Hagibis in Japan. I wish early recovery from the damage and devastation caused by this natural calamity. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 13, 2019

I am sure that the preparedness and resilience of the Japanese people and the leadership of my friend @AbeShinzo would be able to address the aftermath effectively and quickly. Japan’s preparedness against natural disasters is well appreciated. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 13, 2019

India stands in solidarity with Japan at this difficult hour. Personnel of the Indian Navy, in Japan on a scheduled visit, will be happy to assist immediately. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 13, 2019

The storm made landfall around 7 PM on Saturday in Ito, a resort town on the Izu Peninsula in Tokyo. By midnight, the rain and wind had moved past the capital, leaving some flooding in the city’s west.