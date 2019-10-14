Typhoon Hagibi: Modi condoles losses, extends helping hand to Japan

Typhoon Hagibi
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday wished Japan early recovery from the devastation caused by Typhoon Hagibis that has claimed over 30 lives so far.

In a series of tweets, PM Modi also said that the “preparedness and resilience of the Japanese people and the leadership of my friend” Prime Minister Shinzo Abe would be able to address the aftermath of the Typhoon effectively and quickly.

The storm made landfall around 7 PM on Saturday in Ito, a resort town on the Izu Peninsula in Tokyo. By midnight, the rain and wind had moved past the capital, leaving some flooding in the city’s west.

