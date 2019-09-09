Typhoon Faxai batters Tokyo, causing evacuations & blackouts

Tokyo: One of the strongest typhoons, Typhoon Faxai, made landfall near Tokyo on Monday, leaving one dead and bringing record-breaking winds and stinging rain.

Faxai made landfall in Chiba prefecture, just east of Tokyo, before dawn on Monday, after barrelling through Tokyo Bay.

Government spokesman Yoshihide Suga told reporters that he had received a report of one death and damages caused by toppling trees and flying objects. He said some 900,000 power failures were also reported.

Typhoon Faxai is one of the most powerful typhoons to hit the Japanese capital for years, packing winds of up to 216 km/h (134mph).

About 5,000 people in Chiba and nearby Kanagawa prefecture were ordered to evacuate, public broadcaster NHK said on its Twitter feed.

More than 130 flights were cancelled and train services closed for hours, snarling the morning commute for millions in a greater Tokyo area that has a population of some 36 million, as authorities warned it was dangerous to venture outside.

Power cuts hit 910,000 people in the Tokyo area, Japan’s national broadcaster NHK said on Monday morning. The entire city of Kanagawa lost power at one stage, and authorities warned against going outside.

Between four and five typhoons hit Japan every year, but it is unusual for them to do so near Tokyo.