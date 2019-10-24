Two youths killed in bike-truck collision in Deogarh

StateState at Large
By pragativadinewsservice
Two youths killed
39

Deogarh: Two youths were killed after their motorcycle was hit by a goods-laden truck near Ludhar Nuandihi village under Laimura out-post in Deogarh district today.

The deceased youths have been identified as Dambaru Sandha (22) and Badu Kishan (20) of Deopani village in the district.

Related Posts

Odisha receives average rainfall of 45.10 mm during last 24…

Intense rainfall to continue in seven districts of Odisha

New World Bank Project to Support Climate Resilient…

According to sources, the accident occurred at around 4 pm when the goods-laden truck (OR-15T-3688) collided head-on with the motorcycle (OD-28A-2696) near Ludhar Nuandihi village. While Dambaru died on the spot, Badu sustained critical injuries.

Badu was immediately rushed to Kuchinda CHC for treatment. Later, he was referred to VIMSAR hospital at Burla but he succumbed to his fatal injuries at the CHC before that.

On being informed, the police reached the spot and seized the bodies for post-mortem. The ill-fated vehicles were also seized and a case registered in this regard.

Continue Reading
pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories

Odisha receives average rainfall of 45.10 mm during last 24…

Intense rainfall to continue in seven districts of Odisha

New World Bank Project to Support Climate Resilient…

1 of 2,808