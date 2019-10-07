Two youths injured in attack by miscreants in Balasore

Balasore: Two youths sustained critical injuries after being allegedly attacked by miscreants near Jhadeswar temple in Balasore district on Sunday.

According to sources, the incident took place last night while the duo was returning home after visiting Durga Puja pandals in the locality.

Suddenly, a group of unidentified miscreants intercepted the duo mid-way and attacked them with sharp weapons before fleeing the spot.

After spotting the youths in critical condition, some locals rushed them to a nearby hospital where they are currently undergoing treatment.

On being informed, police reached the spot and registered a case in this connection.