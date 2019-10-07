Two youths injured in attack by miscreants in Balasore

State at Large
By pragativadinewsservice
youths injured
5

Balasore: Two youths sustained critical injuries after being allegedly attacked by miscreants near Jhadeswar temple in Balasore district on Sunday.

According to sources, the incident took place last night while the duo was returning home after visiting Durga Puja pandals in the locality.

Related Posts

Truck Falls Off Bridge In Bolangir, Driver & Helper Go…

Youth held for posing as Patnagarh MLA, demanding mobile…

Newborn baby rescued from Mayurbhanj forest

Suddenly, a group of unidentified miscreants intercepted the duo mid-way and attacked them with sharp weapons before fleeing the spot.

After spotting the youths in critical condition, some locals rushed them to a nearby hospital where they are currently undergoing treatment.

On being informed, police reached the spot and registered a case in this connection.

Continue Reading
pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories

Truck Falls Off Bridge In Bolangir, Driver & Helper Go…

Youth held for posing as Patnagarh MLA, demanding mobile…

Newborn baby rescued from Mayurbhanj forest

1 of 1,968