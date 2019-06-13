Two youths drown while bathing in Brahmani river in Angul

Angul: In a tragic incident, two youths were drowned while taking bath in Samal Barrage of Brahmani river in Angul district on Thursday.

The deceased were identified as Biswaranjan Nayak (27) and Kanhucharan Maharana (27).

According to sources, the two youths along with three others had gone to Samal Barrage near Odisha Power Transmission Corporation Limited (OPTCL) project to take bath at around 2.30 pm today.

While bathing, the two youths went deep into the water and drowned. Although one of the youths, Bijay Mohanty, tried to rescue the duo after seeing them drowning, he failed.

Subsequently, some locals who were taking bath in the barrage informed the fire-fighters and the bodies of the youths were fished out. Their bodies were sent to a hospital for post-mortem.