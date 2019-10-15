Two Youths Drown In Puri Sea; Search Operation Underway

Puri: Two youths from Chhattisgarh reportedly drowned while taking bath in the Puri sea near Digabareni here on Tuesday.

As per reports, the youths have been identified as Anil Sekharwal and Bijay Pal of Khairagarh district in the neighbouring state. The duo had come to Bhubaneswar to attend the army recruitment examination.

The mishap occurred when a group of youths was taking bath in the sea. Suddenly, Anil and Bijay were dragged into the deep sea by a huge tide.

On receiving information, fire brigade personnel rushed to spot and launched a search operation. Till last reports came in, the search operation was underway to trace the missing duo.