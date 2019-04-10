Two youths critical in road mishap

Kandhamal: Two youths sustained critical injuries in a road mishap that took place at Tumudibadh Medical Chhak here on Wednesday.

The victims have been identified as Punesh Pattamajhi and Harishcandra Pattamajhi of Nakudapada village in Silra gram panchayat of the district.

According to sources, the duo was on their way back to their village on a bicycle when a speeding truck hit the bicycle. They fell off the bicycle following the collision and sustained critical injuries.

Soon the passersby rushed the duo to Tumudibandh community health centre. Later, the duo was shifted to Phulbani district headquarters hospital after their condition worsened.

On being informed, the local police reached the spot and seized the truck and registered a case (38/19).