Two woman employees of finance firm robbed of Rs 67,000 in Jharsuguda

UncategorizedCrimeState at Large
By pragativadinewsservice
Loot at gunpoint
Representative Image
25

Jharsuguda: Unidentified miscreants armed with weapons looted cash over Rs 67,000 from two woman employees of a finance company after holding them at gunpoint in Jharsuguda district.

The incident took place on Binka-Chadarma road under Banharpali police limits in the district on Thursday. A case has been registered at Banharpali police station in this regard.

Related Posts

Juvenile lures 5-yr-old girl with chocolate, rapes her

Four injured in group clash in Ganjam

Himanshu Lal takes over as DIG Sambalpur

According to sources, the victims–Rita Barbati and Debashri Nayak–both working with Bharat Finance, were on their way on a two-wheeler when armed miscreants stalked them pushed them from the back.

When the duo fell off the bike, the miscreants terrorised them with guns and looted cash over Rs 67,000 from them. Soon after the incident, the victims informed the matter to the company officials and later lodged a complaint at Banharpali Police Station.

Meanwhile, the police have launched a manhunt to nab the miscreants.

Continue Reading
pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories

Juvenile lures 5-yr-old girl with chocolate, rapes her

Four injured in group clash in Ganjam

Himanshu Lal takes over as DIG Sambalpur

1 of 2,079