Two woman employees of finance firm robbed of Rs 67,000 in Jharsuguda

Jharsuguda: Unidentified miscreants armed with weapons looted cash over Rs 67,000 from two woman employees of a finance company after holding them at gunpoint in Jharsuguda district.

The incident took place on Binka-Chadarma road under Banharpali police limits in the district on Thursday. A case has been registered at Banharpali police station in this regard.

According to sources, the victims–Rita Barbati and Debashri Nayak–both working with Bharat Finance, were on their way on a two-wheeler when armed miscreants stalked them pushed them from the back.

When the duo fell off the bike, the miscreants terrorised them with guns and looted cash over Rs 67,000 from them. Soon after the incident, the victims informed the matter to the company officials and later lodged a complaint at Banharpali Police Station.

Meanwhile, the police have launched a manhunt to nab the miscreants.