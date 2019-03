Malkangiri: Malkangiri excise department on Thursday conducted a raid at a forest in Chitrakonda area and arrested two women for allegedly paddling country-made liquor.

The excise police seized around 106 litres of liquor and 150 kg of raw materials used to cock the liquor.

The accused women are residents of Chitrakonda Bank Colony and Nilakamberu area, sources said.

A case in this regard was registered with the police and the duo was forwarded to court.