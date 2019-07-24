Two villagers shot dead by Maoists near Odisha-Jharkhand border

By pragativadinewsservice
Rourkela: Two villagers were shot dead allegedly by Maoists near Udunia Ghat under Sonua Police limits of Jharkhand today.

The deceased were identified as Munda Dango and Bagun Bodra of Mailigidi village near Odisha-Jharkhand border.

According to sources, Maoists gunned down the two villagers in the Naxalite-affected area. After getting information from the locals, police and CRPF reached the spot and seized the body for post-mortem.

The exact reason behind the killing is yet to be ascertained. Further probe into the matter is underway, sources in the police said.

