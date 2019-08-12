Two trucks gutted as electric cable snaps in Bargarh

Bargarh/Balasore: Two stationary trucks were gutted after an overhead high-tension electric cable snapped and fell on the vehicles near Bhatli Chhak in Bargarh district today.

While no causality was reported in the mishap, the trucks were reduced to ashes in the fire.

According to reports, the drivers of the trucks had parked the vehicles and went to have lunch when the 12KV electric cable snapped and fell on the vehicles leading to the mishap.

On being informed, the local fire officials rushed to the spot and doused the flame.

In another incident, passengers had a narrow escape after a moving bus caught fire on Remuna road in Balasore district today. No casualty has been reported in the incident.

According to sources, the private bus named ‘Pulpul’ was en route to Berhampur from Balasore when it caught fire, triggering panic among the passengers.

However, the driver managed to stop the vehicle and the passengers alighted from the bus immediately. It is suspected that the fire erupted due to a short-circuit in the bus.