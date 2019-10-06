Two trainee pilots killed after Cessna aircraft crashes in Telangana

Vikarabad: Two trainee pilots including a woman were killed when a Cessna aircraft crashed in the agricultural fields near Bantwaram Mandal in Vikarabad district of Telangana on Sunday.

The deceased trainee pilots were identified as Prakash Vishal and Amanpreet Kaur, who were students of a private aviation training institute in the city. The local police recovered their bodies from the wreckage site.

According to an airport official, the duo took off from Begumpet airport this morning as part of their training. However, after an hour their aircraft lost radar contact. Later, the police informed them about the crash.