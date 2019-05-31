Two thieves arrested in Bhubaneswar, 12 bikes recovered

Bhubaneswar: Badagada police on Friday arrested two persons who had been involved in a series of bike lifting incidents and recovered 12 motorcycles from them.

The accused were identified as Pintu Behera (28), a resident of Digapahandi police limits in Ganjam district and Gadhadhara Baliarsingh (45) of Khajuripada under Baidheswar police limits in Cuttack.

According to sources, Badagada police during blocking and checking of vehicles at Badagada High School Square on Thursday evening apprehended the two accused after they could not show any documents of the motorcycle they were riding. Later, the duo admitted that it was a stolen motorcycle.

During interrogation, they confessed that they had stolen as many as 12 motorcycles from Cuttack Road and Jayadurganagar area at different times. They had hidden the stolen motorcycles at the backside of the rented house of Gadadhar Baliarsingh.

They said they used to sell the stolen motorcycles to different customers. The statement of the accused persons was recorded in the presence of witnesses. They were forwarded to a court and further investigation is underway.