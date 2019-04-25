Two terrorists killed in gunfight with security forces in J&K’s Anantnag

HeadlinesNational
By pragativadinewsservice
Two terrorists killed
Representational Image
6

Srinagar: At least two terrorists were neutralised in exchange of fire with security forces in Bagender Mohalla of Bijbehara in South Kashmir’s Anantnag district today.

The deceased militants were identified as Safder Amin Bhat and Burhan Ahmad Ganie.

Related Posts

Man gets 20 years RI for raping minor girl in Mayurbhanj

Naveen to continue campaign trail from Baripada

Re-polling in 9 booths across Odisha today

According to sources, the gunfight began in the wee hours today while a joint team of the Indian Army’s 3 Rashtriya Rifles unit and a Special Operations Group of the Jammu and Kashmir Police launched a cordon and search operation in the area. Spotting this, the militants opened fire on the security forces thereby triggering a gunfight.

While search operation in the area is underway, following the encounter arms and ammunition including an AK rifle and one SLR were recovered from the site. Mobile internet services have been snapped in Anantnag, officials said.

pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.