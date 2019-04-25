Two terrorists killed in gunfight with security forces in J&K’s Anantnag

Srinagar: At least two terrorists were neutralised in exchange of fire with security forces in Bagender Mohalla of Bijbehara in South Kashmir’s Anantnag district today.

The deceased militants were identified as Safder Amin Bhat and Burhan Ahmad Ganie.

According to sources, the gunfight began in the wee hours today while a joint team of the Indian Army’s 3 Rashtriya Rifles unit and a Special Operations Group of the Jammu and Kashmir Police launched a cordon and search operation in the area. Spotting this, the militants opened fire on the security forces thereby triggering a gunfight.

While search operation in the area is underway, following the encounter arms and ammunition including an AK rifle and one SLR were recovered from the site. Mobile internet services have been snapped in Anantnag, officials said.