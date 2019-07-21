Two terror strikes in northwest Pakistan; 9 killed, 40 hurt

Dera Ismail Khan: At least nine persons, including six police personnel, were killed and around 40 others injured in two terror strikes in northwest Pakistan on Sunday.

The first terror strike took place on a checkpost and a subsequent suicide blast was triggered by a burqa-clad woman at a hospital where the victims of the first attack were shifted.

According to officials, both the attacks took place in Dera Ismail Khan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Four unidentified bike-borne men opened fire on two on-duty policemen at the Kotla Syedan checkpost, killing them on the spot.

However, when the bodies of the slain policemen were brought to the district hospital, a burqa-clad suicide bomber, already sitting there, targeted the people who gathered around the ambulance, the official said and added that seven people, including four policemen, were killed in the suicide blast.

Officials said the suicide bombing by a female extremist was first ever and an unexpected incident in the region. Police also recovered hairs and feet of the attacker and sent them for forensic examination.

The Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) claimed responsibility for the attack.

The seriously injured people were shifted to the Combine Military Hospital for medical cover. The police and civil administration reached the spot immediately after the explosion.

When asked District police chief Saleem Riaz said that 7 to 8 kg explosive was used in the suicide explosion and also confirmed seven fatalities, in both the terror strikes. The death toll could rise as the majority of the victims were in critical condition, he added.

He further said that the security check is done by the police on the entry of people into the hospital. But due to the tradition and customs of the area females are exempted.

Dera Ismail Khan is considered as the gateway to North Waziristan and South Waziristan district which was once the hotbed of militants.