Two students killed in lightning in Cuttack

Cuttack: In a tragic incident, two students lost their lives after being hit by lightning strike in Tangi area of Cuttack on Friday evening.

The deceased were identified as Sisir Digal of Kandhamal and Bibhuti Nayak of Nayagarh district.

According to reports, both the boys had come to Cuttack for skill development training. They were playing in a field in Tangi area when they were struck by lightning.

Although the local residents rushed them to SCB Medical College and Hospital, the doctors at the hospital pronounced them dead.