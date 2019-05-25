Two students killed, another critical in road mishap

Bhubaneswar: Two students were killed while another sustained critical injury after their motorcycle was hit by a speeding truck on the Nayapalli overbridge here on Saturday.

The identity of the deceased and the injured were not ascertained immediately. Sources said the trio had appeared the Plus Two annual examination this year.

According to sources, the youths were travelling towards Jaydev Vihar on a scooter when they were run over by a goods truck which was also headed on the same route near Baramunda Fire Station. While one of them died on the spot, another succumbed while being taken to the hospital.

The other youth, who survived the tragic accident, was initially admitted to the Capital Hospital. Later, he was shifted to the SCB Medical College and Hospital, sources said.

However, the truck driver fled the spot soon after the accident leaving the vehicle behind. On being informed, Nayapalli police reached the mishap spot and seized the truck.